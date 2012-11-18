Home States Odisha

Mines director to probe Jena’s scam charge

The State Government on Friday directed the Director of Mines to probe  the alleged Rs 4-lakh crore mining scam made by Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertiliser Srikant Jena.

Alleging that the delay in renewal of mining lease and letting the private companies to operate on ‘deemed to’ basis, the Union Minister in his September 18 letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the State Government had allowed them to swindle the minerals. He wanted the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) be given exclusive rights over the minerals in the State.  Claiming that 83 out of 107 iron ore mines are operating by using ‘deemed to’ clause of the mining law, the Union Minister said the mining scam in Odisha was much bigger than the ones in Goa and Karnataka.

