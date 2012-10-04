Dhamra Marine Police on Wednesday rescued seven fishermen, who went missing in the sea.

Dhamra Marine police station IIC Sabita Majhi said the fishermen, who had gone for fishing on Tuesday, were caught in rough sea at Bhangamuhan near the Wheeler’s Island. Their boat had overturned and they were swept away in the current. The incident took place early Wednesday morning.

The DRDO boat pulled up two of them, who were swimming to safety.

The DRDO personnel informed Dhamra Marine Police who then rescued the other five fishermen. The boat was also retrieved, said the IIC.

The fishermen, who belong to villages in Balasore district, are waiting in the marine police station for their relatives to return home, Majhi added.