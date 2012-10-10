On the concluding day of the Parivartan Padayatra, the State Congress was joined in by Jagdish Tytler, Odisha in-charge of the party. Addressing a gathering at Satyabadi, Tytler lambasted the Naveen Government for gross mismanagement of the Central funds meant for the poor. He spoke about Rs 2-a-kg rice and alleged tax bungling in fertilisers at Paradip.

Tytler also announced that he would put five questions to Naveen at a press meet soon. PCC chief Niranjan Patnaik and Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh made scathing attack on the functioning of the Naveen Government.

Among others, former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, local legislator Prasad Harichandan, former Puri zilla parishad chairperson Manju Mohanty, women wing chief Bijaylaxmi Sahoo, Dolagobind Pradhan, Jaydev Jena, Amar Pradhan and senior leader Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mahapatra were present.

Earlier, a large number of Congress activists participated in a rally which went to Suando village, the birthplace of Pandit Gopabandhu Das, and culminated at a public meeting at Bakulabana at Satyabadi.

SAKHIGOPAL: The 135th birth anniversary of Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das was celebrated by various organisations of Satyabadi block on Tuesday. Gopabandhu Smruti Parishad organised a memorial meeting at his birthplace Suando. Parishad president Dhirendra Nath Dash presided over the meeting.

District Collector Naba Kishore Nayak, Satyabadi BDO Prasanna Kumar Dash and Satyabadi MLA B Pattasani also paid floral tributes to Utkalamani.