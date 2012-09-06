Dhubale Sahu of Tendipali village has been arrested for allegedly ostracising a Dalit family. Police are on the look out for seven more. Sahu has been remanded in judicial custody.

Sources said Gayatri Kumbhar, a Dalit, and her family comprising eight-year-old son and father-in-law were recently ostracised by members of the upper caste.

It is the only Dalit family in the village. With her husband Mishra Kumbhar away in Andhra Pradesh to eke out a living, Gayatri had been tending to her family. Taking advantage of her helplessness, villagers allegedly ostracised her for being a Dalit.

The ordeal of Gayatri started when upper caste villagers stopped her from using the village tube well and tank as she was a ‘untouchable’. Gayatri in her police complaint alleged that the upper caste villagers were harassing her and have threatened her of dire consequences if she dared to use the village tube well and tank.

Titilagarh SDPO Dillip Purohit said all efforts are being made to nab those behind the incident.