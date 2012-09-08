The Odisha Government, which has come up with an affordable urban housing scheme, has decided to impose a mandatory reservation for economically weaker sections (EWSs) and lower income groups (LIGs) in the developed land.

While designating Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) as the State-level nodal agency for implementation of the scheme, the Government has stipulated that a minimum 20 per cent of land, earmarked for residential purposes in City development or master plans and zonal development plans, should be reserved for EWS, LIG and lower MIG housing.

Agencies such as OSHB, development authorities, regional improvement trusts, special planning authorities and urban local bodies (ULBs) will have to earmark at least 30 pc of land for residential purposes under their possession for these groups in all their apartment grouping housing projects.

Private developers will have to play their part and make a mandatory reservation of 15 pc floor area ratio (FRA) in plots exceeding 2,000 sq metres for EWS and LIG housing. In return, the private developers will be granted zoning-related incentives such as land use conversion and extra FAR. The Government plans to promote public-private partnership for the scheme.

The Housing and Urban Development has also come up with a norm for identifying the beneficiaries of the scheme since the subsidised housing facility will be available to those who do not possess land or house in any city or town of the country. The eligible ones will have to file affidavits before their names are listed for housing. If the affidavit is found wrong later, the allotment will stand cancelled and the beneficiary will be liable for eviction as well as paying penalty under the provisions of Orissa Public Premises Eviction Act, 1972. The department has entrusted Director of Housing the nodal authority to draw up the eligibility list of beneficiaries from the applications on a first-come-first-serve basis. Their names will be verified from the National Population Census Database and Socio-Economic and Caste Survey 2012.

While construction of dwelling units will be awarded to not-for-profit organisations and leading NGOs working in this field on nomination basis.