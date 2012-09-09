The Kandhamal police and CRPF jawans on Saturday morning seized two landmines planted on the Ora-Srirampur road in Kotagarh block in Kandhamal district.

The landmines, weighing 20 kg and 12 kg each, were found during a combing operation which started on

Friday night, said the DSP GP Behera.

The jawans also seized two containers, six detonators, 20 metres of wire, two bundles of Cordex wire (20 meters each) from near the Patamaha nalla under Kotagarh police limits. A case has been registered at Kotagarh police station.

Three cops of Kandhamal police station had died at the same spot in January this year in a landmine explosion.