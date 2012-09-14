The State Congress on Thursday urged Governor MC Bhandare to direct the Lokpal to inquire into alleged police excesses against the party leaders and supporters during the September 6 rally.

An eight-member delegation led by OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik met the Governor at Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum demanding action against the police which they alleged acted in a most uncivilised and barbaric manner.

Accusing the police of instigating violence at the rally, the memorandum said police personnel exceeded all limits by assaulting innocent and unarmed people who had come from across the State.

“The police led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nitinjit Singh made obscene comments against women and assaulted them like beasts,” the memorandum said adding that the OPCC chief, ‘Sambad’ Editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and former MP Ananta Prasad Sethi, among others, sustained injuries.

Though 16 written complaints were submitted, the police refused to treat them as FIRs, the delegation said.

Meanwhile, the constable, havildar and IPS officers associations have vented their anger against the Congress and demanded arrest of some party leaders. “If persons responsible for enforcing law express their view in public, how can complaints made against the police be investigated impartially,” the memorandum wondered.

Under the Odisha Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, the Governor has the authority to direct the Lokpal to inquire into the matter, the delegation said and requested the Governor to order a probe.