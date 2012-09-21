Tension ran high in Jagatsinghpur on Thursday after tipsy driver of a four-wheeler made three accidents at Rahama, Tirtol and Gopalsagar areas. Eight persons were injured, five seriously.

While all the injured were admitted to the district headquarters hospital, two of the seriously injured have been shifted to SCB Medical, Cuttack, after their condition deteriorated. The driver was coming to Cuttack from Jagatsinghpur town when the mishaps occurred.

Following the mishaps, irate locals tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver managed to escape leaving the vehicle behind. They then blocked the Cuttack-Jagatsinghpur road at Gopalsagar under Jagatsinghpur police limits and set afire the four-wheeler.

Meanwhile, District Collector Satya Kumar Mallick visited the injured at the district headquarters hospital. He said the treatment expenses of the injured would be met through Red Cross funds. Police have registered a case.