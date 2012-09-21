The packaged milk will be costlier by Rs 2 a litre from September 23. The decision was taken by Omfed with an aim to benefit the 2.62 lakh milk farmers registered under it. The pricing will be effective for both toned and double toned varieties.

The farmers who are presently getting a minimum of Rs 16.75 for average quality whole milk will earn Rs 18.50 after the hike, an additional Rs 1.75 on every litre of whole milk that they sell to Omfed. Omfed processes the milk into two types: toned and double toned before releasing it into the market. “The price may go up to Rs 22 if the quality of the milk is that good,” said an official of Omfed. This hike in milk prices will not be effective in Rourkela, Joda, Barbil and Koida. “The milk price in these four regions has already been enhanced as we procure it from the places nearer to those areas,” said the official.The prices were last hiked in October 2011.