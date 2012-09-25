No ATR: Rights panel ticks off State

Express News Service By

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed strong displeasure with the Odisha Government for not replying to its notices on the alleged use of the primitive Bonda tribals as human safari.

The rights panel has warned that Tourism and Culture Secretary will have to appear in person if no response is received within four weeks.

The NHRC had issued notices in February as well as in March asking for action taken report within four weeks after receiving a petition that the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PTG) was used for luring tourists to the State. Some foreign tour operators had apparently used pictures of semi-clad Bonda men and women on their websites to draw foreign tourists, who were also promised tours of the hilly areas where these communities live.

The petitioner, India Media Centre, had alleged that such depiction of the PTG amounted to violation of their human rights and sought intervention of the national rights panel.

The NHRC had sent in a copy of the complaint to the Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, on February 24 and March 2 asking him to submit the action taken report within four weeks. But in vain.

“Despite reminder with a warning of coercive process, no response has been received from him. Under these circumstances, the Commission would have ordinarily issued summons for personal appearance of Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, Government of Odisha but one last and final opportunity is granted to submit the requisite report within four weeks,” the NHRC said in its last hearing on the matter.

The incident which came to light in January had prompted the State Government to order an inquiry by an IAS officer but only after it denied existence of human safari in the State.