The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the Secretaries of Industries and Finance departments to conduct an inquiry into the dealings of one time settlement (OTS) applications by the Orissa State Financial Corporation (OSFC). The division bench of Chief Justice V Gopalagowda and Justice B K Mishra has asked the departments to submit a report in six weeks.

Two writ petitions were filed by one Om Prakash Ray seeking direction to the OSFC to consider his OTS application against the loan taken by him. The petitioner had also submitted documents obtained under the RTI Act on previous loan settlements. Documents related to the two transactions had raised eyebrows. While a loan transaction of Rs 8 crore was settled at Rs 87 lakh, another Rs 33 lakh was reduced to Rs 6 lakh bringing to the fore glaring misuse of power by OSFC officials while dealing with public money, the petitioner added.