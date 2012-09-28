Construction work on spillway of Lower Suktel Irrigation Project had to be stopped on Thursday with hundreds of villagers protesting the State Government’s apathy towards their demand.

Hundreds of villagers of Koindapali, Khuntpali and Pardhiapali protested the construction work and demanded a meeting with the Chief Minister over rehabilitation and resettlement issues. They have been seeking fulfilment of their 11 demands before work on the project is initiated.

ADM Sadhaba Minz who was present at the spot expressed helplessness in fulfilling the demands.

On the other hand, members of Budi Anchal Sangram Parishad (BASP) staged a peaceful demonstration at the site and raised slogans. Later at a meeting, the administration declared to put on hold the construction work till an amicable solution is reached.

Earlier, BASP members had pegged red flags all along the road leading to Pardhiapali declaring it as a prohibited area.

They had prevented entry of ADM Minz and Chief Construction Engineer of the project R C Padhi, besides other officials to the project site to make preparatory arrangement.