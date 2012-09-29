Noted paediatrician Satish Saluja on Friday said creating nursing schools and producing better nurses were crucial to improving maternal and newborn health care indicators in India.

If infant mortality rate has to be brought down, Saluja, a Fellow of National Neonatology Forum (NNF), said caution has to be adopted during the first 48 hours after childbirth.

“Nearly two-thirds of the infant deaths take place in the first 48 hours alone and rest in the first week after childbirth,” Saluja said.

Saluja also informed that breastfeeding alone can reduce the risk of neonatal death by 25-30 per cent and the good part was that most of the Indian women practised it.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Maternal and Newborn Health’ organised by the Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF). The major focus of meet was on high MMR, IMR and Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, gynaecologist Sujata Kar dealt at length on what the common man could do instead of depending on the governments reform policy to reduce the IMR, MMR and NMR.

“Out of the total pregnancy-related deaths in the world, a shocking 99 per cent of the maternal deaths occur in the developing countries and India accounts for major casualties,” Kar said.

Around a third of the MMR is reported during 48 hours of admission into the hospital which indicated that transportation as well as poor health care during pregnancy were the main causes,” she said.

Adding, she informed that 90 per cent of these maternal deaths are preventable.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Odisha State Programme Coordinator, Hemant Dwivedi said around 15 per cent of the pregnant women develop obstetric complications while anaemia is one of the indirect causes for maternal death and India and contributes to 25 per cent of maternal deaths.

“Community level awareness was crucial if one wanted to tackle maternal deaths,” he said, adding that adequate number of health centres and rural hospitals alone can help reduceMMR by around 67 per cent.

BIPF CEO Shaifalika Panda and Joint Director (Family Welfare) Parimala Mohanty also spoke.