Handicraft or quirky products have caught every start-up’s eye whether it’s Shop In On It or The Tadpole Store. Vaibhav Garg of the two-month old TheChorBazar explains the reason, “While researching we discovered that the handicrafts export market rakes in $4 billion every year.” So the Delhi-based portal was started to reach out to the consumers in India and over-seas and bring all the vendors together in one platform. With quirky kettles, colourful iPad sleeves and more,it targets those “who hunt for queer, quirky yet aesthetic items.”

Garg explains the reason for coining the name The Chor Bazar (meaning flea mar-ket in Hindi), “Normally in these places you will find unusual products. With our portal we exactly do that.”

He informs that their prod-ucts like rug fitted storage boxes and vintage furniture are the USP. “A lot of these products are especially made for the export market,” he continues.We like their handpainted canvas shoes, chandheri silk stoles and bamboo wall clock. “Our fast moving items are the door mats and clutches,” informs the alumnus of IIT Bombay.

The curation is quite a lengthy process. “There are hubs across India which specialise in different handi-crafts. For instance Jodhpur is known for their wooden chairs and Jaipur for their furnishings. We travel extensively (everymonth) and scout for these vendors whose products’design and quality meet our requirements,” explains Garg who handles merchandising while his other co-founders and ex-classmates, Shailendra Singh and Ankit Agarawal, take care of marketing and technical aspects respectively. Garg is looking for tie-ups abroad to tap the overseas market.

Products are priced between `200 and `26,000. Details: thechor-bazar.com