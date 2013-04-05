In what could be a major setback to the BJD, the Congress emerged victorious in the polls to the three newly carved out urban local bodies of Nuapada, Hindol and Attabira, emerging as the single largest party in two while sitting in tie with the BJD in the third. Of the 42 wards of the three notified area councils (NACs) which went to polls on Wednesday, Congress won in 20 wards while BJD and BJP registered victory in 12 and 4 wards respectively.

The Congress performance has led to jubilation in the party’s camp while senior BJD leaders avoided giving any comment. For the first time in 13 years, BJD tasted defeat indicating perhaps a change in voting behaviour of people. The urban body polls, coming months before the general elections, has come as a surprise for the BJD which was banking on the charisma of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to smoothly sail through the 2014 polls. Though the Chief Minister did not campaign for elections for the three local body polls, he had attended a meeting of the Yadav Samaj in Nuapada district days before the polls. Nuapada NAC has a large population of Yadavs.

The BJD had strong bases in two of the three NACs which went to polls on Wednesday. While former minister Anjali Behera represents Hindol in the assembly, Rajendra Dholakia is the sitting BJD MLA from Nuapada. Attabira is represented in the assembly by Congress MLA Nihar Mahanand. Though the Congress has emerged as the single largest party in Hindol NAC by winning 7 out of 16 seats, it is uncertain whether the post of chairperson will go to the party. While the BJD won only two seats, six seats have gone to independents. One seat has been won by the BJP. The independents will have the key to the chairperson’s post.

A similar situation has emerged in Nuapada. Congress has won 7 out of 14 seats, but these number would not be sufficient for the chairperson’s post. It will have to get the support of BJP which has won three seats which seems very unlikely. The BJD has won four seats here. But Congress is sure to have its candidate as the chairperson as no scheduled caste candidate has won from the BJD. Election for the post of chairman and vice-chairman is scheduled for April 13 and 25 respectively. Thursday’s poll results bear significance as 90 urban local bodies (ULBs) will go to polls later this year.

According to State Election Commission (SEC) sources Hindol had recorded a turnout of 80 per cent, Attabira reported 75 per cent polling and Nuapada recorded 65 per cent turnout. Thanking the people for reposing their faith in Congress, State party president Niranjan Patnaik said that this is the beginning of the end of the misrule of the BJD government. The results reflect the growing disenchantment of people with the BJD, Patnaik said and added, “people have reposed their faith in us and we shall work relentlessly to come up to people’s expectations.”