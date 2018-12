Express News Service By

Miscreants decamped with Rs 6.5 lakh cash by breaking open the side box of a motorcycle in front of the Minor Irrigation (MI) office here on Monday.

One Pramod Kumar Sahu of Jagannathprasad had withdrawn the cash from Rairakhol branch of SBI and gone to the MI office. He parked the motorcycle in front of the office and on his return, found the side box broken and cash missing. Case has been registered.