Death of Jiban Patra (41), a member of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s troupe, in a Los Angeles Beverly Hills hotel in the USA has sent shock waves in his village in Bhadrak district.

Jiban, a native of Barandua village under Basudevpur block, was working as a driver. After he was found dead on April 7, the Odisha Society of the Americas (OSA) sought assistance for the bereaved family from the State Government n Monday.

Prior to working for Priyanka’s team, he had worked for Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai and Karan Johar.

He is survived by wife Minakshi and two children, who are in Mumbai now.

While earlier his father had a heart attack and died last year, his elder brother too had died 4 years back leaving behind his wife and two kids.

His mother Ambika Patra said Jiban was the sole bread winner of the family and his untimely death had left them in the lurch. “Earlier I had lost my elder son and my husband. Now my younger son is no more. I am devastated. How will I raise four kids now?” she broke down.

As Jiban’s body is lying in a mortuary at LA his family has asked the Government to help them in bringing it back. “They said he might have died due to heart attack. But we want the matter to be investigated properly,” Jiban’s mother said.

Jiban had gone to USA as part of a performance group of Priyanka. They landed in LA, USA earlier this month.

Though the team left to Canada for their next performance, Jiban had to stay back at Beverly Hills as he did not have a Canadian visa.

Priyanka’s team manager in the US, Natasha Pal, came to learn about Jiban’s death after the team’s return from Vancouver and intimated his wife.

President of OSA Annapurna Pandey and President of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Prasad Thotakura have contacted Indian Consulate office and Odisha Government to extend help to the Patra family.