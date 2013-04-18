Committed to Biju’s vision: CM

Express News Service By

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reiterated his Government’s commitment to overall development of the State and uplift of the poor. Paying rich tribute to legendary statesman Biju Patnaik on his 16th death anniversary here, the Chief Minister said Biju Babu had envisioned an industrially prosperous Odisha and had made constant endeavour for the development of the State.

Addressing a meeting organised at the State BJD office here to mark the occasion, the BJD supremo described Biju as a great democrat and a visionary. He had taken a pioneering role for women empowerment by providing 33 per cent reservation for them in local self-government and urban local bodies. Besides, he had taken a series of programmes for the development of the poor.

Asserting that his Government is fully committed to political and economic empowerment of the women, the Chief Minister said reservation for women has been increased to 50 per cent in blocks, panchayats and ULBs.

The Chief Minister said the BJD, as a regional party, has been constantly highlighting the Central negligence towards the State. The party has won the confidence of the people who have voted it to power, he said, adding that he will endeavour to make the State hunger-free.

“My Government is taking all possible measures for exploitation of rich mineral resources of the State and for equitable distribution of the resources among the people,” Naveen said. He called upon the people to join hands and work together to fulfil the dreams of Biju Patnaik for a developed Odisha and this will be a fitting tribute to the great leader.

Addressing a State-level function organised by the Information and Public Relations department, the Chief Minister said Biju Patnaik always wanted the youth of the State to be self reliant. The Youth Policy announced by the Government recently will fulfil Biju’s his wish, he said.

Paying homage to the veteran leader, several leaders and ministers, including Damodar Rout, A U Singhdeo, Kalpataru Das, Debi Prasad Mishra, Prafulla Chandra Ghadei, Surendranath Nayak and local MLAs Ashok Panda, Bhagirathi Badjena and Bijay Mohanty recalled Biju’s contribution to the State.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tribute to Biju Patnaik inside the Assembly premises and Biju Patnaik Park.