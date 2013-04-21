A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three persons in Kantia village under Kendrapara Sadar police limits on Friday night. Police said the girl had gone to attend a religious festival in the village and while returning, three persons forcibly took her to a bush and committed the crime.

The matter came to light on Saturday morning when the victim filed a police complaint. The accused have been identified as Babuli Bhol (34) of Shyamasundarpur, Prasana Mallick (28) and Babua Mallick (30) of Kantia village. Police said efforts are on to arrest the three who are absconding.

Meanwhile, tension ran high in the village after villagers blocked the main road at Kantia protesting the incident and demanding arrest of the accused.