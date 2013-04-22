Governor calls for inclusive education

Express News Service By

The higher education institutions should impart skill-based education and create distinct identities in the international arena. They must also undertake teaching and research activities simultaneously, said Governor S C Jamir.

He was here on Saturday evening to inaugurate a function of Berhampur University Students’ Union here.

The Governor who is also the Chancellor of the Universities in his maiden visit to the Berhampur University urged upon students to look at the larger interest of the country.

He said the challenge before the country is to become a developed society for which it not only needs a vibrant economy but also a knowledge-based society.

The Governor emphasised on the need to make higher education inclusive and equitable and said that globalisation, privatisation and quality have become major challenges for higher education.

Varsity VC J K Mohapatra, PG Council Chairman B C Choudhury and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy attended.