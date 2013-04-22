A first year student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar attempted to end his life by consuming liquid mosquito repellent. He has been hospitalised.

Jogesh Krishna, an Electrical student, was apparently unhappy with his semester results announced by the Institute recently.

He consumed the liquid mosquito repellent but was spotted by his fellow students who reported the matter to the IIT authorities.

The IIT officials rushed Krishna to Ayush Hospital. The doctors of the hospital said he has been kept under observation.

His family in Chennai has been informed.