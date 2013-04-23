The BJP on Monday hit out at the Centre for discriminating Odisha in allocation of funds from backward region development fund (BRGF).

Allocation of Rs 1200 crore from BRGF to Odisha is like a cruel joke as the State being one of the most backward States deserves more, said BJP’s State unit president KV Singhdeo.

Alleging that the State is victim of Central neglect, Singhdeo said his party condemned the step-motherly attitude of the Congress led UPA Government at the Centre.

Terming the Odisha bandh called against the Centre by ruling BJD as a political gimmick, Singhdeo dared the ruling party to gherao Parliament to register its protest.

Slamming the State Government for the poor expenaditure of Central assistance, Singhdeo said delay in submission of utilisation certificates is the primary cause of reduced Central allocation. In a separate statement, general secretary of BJP Dharmendra Pradhan said the State has been deprived of its genuine claims under BRGF.

“The abysmal low allocation of fund would affect development process of many backward regions of the State,” Pradhan said and called for a united fight against the Centre.

Accusing the Centre of sabotaging the State’s interest time and again, the Rajya Sabha member from Bihar said the Centre’s plan for disinvestment of profit making public sector units like NALCO, MCL and NTPC would affect resource generation in the State.

The big investment proposals of the State are unduly delayed as the Centre is creating hurdles under some pretext or the other while facilitating Polavaram project of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by violating the established legal parameters, Pradhan said.

With its clandestine plan, the Centre is going ahead with its proposed amendment to mining laws that will give more authority to the Centre over the minerals depriving the mineral rich States of their due. This is nothing less than sabotaging the financial interest of mineral rich Odisha, he said.