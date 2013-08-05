Dhenkanal special police squad headed by SDPO AK Swain and Town police inspector in-charge Manas Garnaik arrested four persons involved in bike lifting and seized 12 bikes from different places. Superintendent of Police Manoranjan Mohanty on Sunday told mediapersons that the arrested persons are Ranjan Kumar Naik alias Rahul (28) of Sambalpur, Shivaji Patnaik alias Shivu (21) of Tigiria in Cuttack district, Susil Kumar Dalei alias Bulu (19) of Kalibiri in Cuttack and Satyananda Pradhan alias Sukuta (29) of Brundabanpur in Dhenkanal.

Ranjan was arrested from a dhaba in Khutuni and others from their villages. The bikes were recovered from separate places in Khutuni, Tigiria and Bhapur.

Mohanty said he had constituted the special squad to nab the accused following repeated complaints of bike theft in the last six months. “We hope to seize more bikes with arrest of some more persons,” he said.

Ranjan, who has criminal antecedent since long, was released from Angul jail recently. Town police station inspector in-charge Manas Garnaik said they arrested four persons in different days posing themselves as customers. The SP said they suspect involvement of some more persons and verification of their identities is in progress.