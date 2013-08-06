Election to the cooperative societies was extended by another year with the State Cabinet giving its stamp of approval to the proposal of the Cooperation department. The Government amended the Odisha Co-operative Societies Act, 1962 to bring it in conformity with the Constitution (97th Amendment) Act, 2011.

In the Amendment Act under Section 17, a time period of six months is provided, within which election to all co-operative societies should be held from the date of commencement of the Amendment Act. The Odisha Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Act, 2012 came into force with effect from January 30, 2013 and six-month time expired on July 31.

For election to all co-operative societies, the Odisha Co-operative Societies Rules, 1965 and the Odisha Co-operative Societies (Election to the Committees) Rules, 1992 are required to be amended in consultation with the State Co-operative Election Commission, Cooperation Secretary Bishnupada Sethi told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, discussion with the field officials on proposed amendment to Rules is in process. The co-operative societies are also required to amend their bye-laws, for which Government had given three months time.es. The Bill for amendment to the Odisha Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Act, 2012 has sought to extend time period for holding of election to the Co-operative Societies by another 12 months, Sethi said.

About 1,634 self-help cooperative societies operating in the State do not come under the administrative control of Registrar, Cooperative Societies. Out of these, more than 1,000 are credit cooperative societies. With repeal of the Act, no more new cooperative societies could be registered under it.