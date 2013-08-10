Violent protests over the death of a 15-year-old burns patient from Kendrapara spilled over from Thursday midnight even as the girl was cremated at Puri on Friday.

The Class VII student was set ablaze by two youth in Khairanshi village after an alleged rape attempt on July 28. She had sustained 70 per cent burns and was battling for life for the past 15 days.

Meanwhile, an investigation revealed that the girl died on her way to the Biju Patnaik Airport, much before she was brought to the Capital Hospital, where she was kept in the ICU amidst protests from family and politicians. “When she was received at the Hospital, she had perished. Doctors accompanying her did not know how to handle the situation. After she was brought here, everything went out of hand and we could not get a chance to break the news,” hospital sources said.

It was only around 11.45 pm that the news of the girl’s death was broken.