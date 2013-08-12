CPI national secretary A B Bardhan on Sunday said a new alignment of forces forming the next government at the Centre appears bright.

The chances of regional parties doing well in the next general elections appear bright as people are fed up with the Congress and the BJP, Bardhan told reporters here.

Exuding confidence that the Left parties will perform better than the 2009 general elections, the CPI veteran said there is a possibility of a new alignment of forces and a new government coming into existence at the Centre in 2014.

“According to my party’s assessment, the Congress will not win more than 100-120 seats in the Lok Sabha, while the BJP will not exceed the 140-145-seat mark,” he said.

Bardhan said he had met leaders of some of the regional parties and had written to others about the Left parties’ policy and programmes to provide a viable alternative to the Congress and the BJP. The response of these regional parties has been positive, he said.

A non-Congress, non-BJP coalition pursuing credible alternative policies on people’s issues will be acceptable to the voters, Bardhan added.