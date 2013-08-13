Three miscreants gunned down a local builder on the main road of the IRC Village in broad daylight on Monday. Krushna Chandra Nayak, who ran a real estate firm, was shot from a close range and was received dead at a private hospital. He had received three bullets. Police have detained two persons.

Nayak was riding pillion with his supervisor when they were intercepted by three bike-borne youths. The trio knocked down Nayak while one of them fired five rounds at him and three hit him. Police said the shooting took place around 10 am when the builder was on way to his N-2 home from his Kalinga Putra Builders, his office located at N-1 area.

A local muscleman, Nayak was arrested in October last year on charges of murder of a youth along with his sons Dhananjay and Mrityunjay. They had been released on bail recently.

Incidentally, last month, Dhananjay had captured two youths moving suspiciously near his house .