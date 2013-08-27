The Orissa High Court on Monday disposed of the writ petition filed by one Nisakar Khatua challenging the State Government notification for acquisition of private land for the Posco project spanning seven villages under Dhinkia gram panchayat in Jagatsinghpur district.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Justice I Mohanty and Justice BN Mohapatra deemed the petition infructuous after the State Government submitted that it had decided to withdraw the land acquisition notification related to private land. Appearing for State, Advocate General Ashok Mohanty stated that pursuant to an application by IDCO, Government has decided not to acquire private land in seven villages.