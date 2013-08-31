Airfield police on Friday arrested a gang of five minor boys who had allegedly burgled several houses over the past several weeks. The arrest led to recovery of computers, laptops, LCD TVs, gold ornaments and household gadgets which they had sold off.

The five, all residents of Kargil Basti, used to keep a tab on nearby residential colonies while collecting scrap and waste materials. Taking advantage of the absence of the family members, they would break into the houses and pick up whatever they came across.

After a series of complaints, Airfield police kept a tab on them and arrested the five. Four PCs, as many laptops, two LCD TVs, gold ornaments such as necklace and ear-rings were recovered from the four persons who had received the stolen items.