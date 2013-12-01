Ibrahim Sharif, the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) officer, continued to remain untraceable even as the Commissionerate Police stepped up efforts to find clues about the assistant controller of mines.

The Government Railway Police at Mughalsarai was intimated and Sharif’s posters were put up at the railway station so as to elicit information.

The police team which had headed to Uttar Pradesh also contacted its counterpart in Allahabad but no headway could be made.

On November 26, a day after he disappeared, mobile signals were traced at Mughalsarai for a few seconds.

Police also checked with the airlines and found that Sharif did not board any flight pointing at possibilities of him boarding a train.

The Commissionerate Police also tried to keep a tab on the bank transaction of wthe IBM official only to find that all three ATM cards were not used since he went missing on Monday.

So far, no ransom call too has been received by the Sharif family which is going through a tough time.

Meanwhile, the IBM’s regional office here has intimated the matter to Ministry of Mines while Commissionerate Police checked the details of Sharif’s mines inspection report.

The mining companies which were inspected by the officer may also come under verification since professional pressure is not being ruled out in case of violations being pointed out.