Charred Body of Girl Found

The charred body of a 22-year-old girl was found inside a house in Harida village on Monday. The girl identified as Jayanti Mahalik, daughter of Nrusingha Mahalik of Barunasingh under Khantapara police limits, was staying in a rented house in the village under Sadar police limits for the last couple of years.

She was working as a nurse in a private hospital near Kuruda and also an orthopaedic nursing home in Balasore town. Like previous days, she returned to her rented house and slept on Sunday. House owner Ganesh Behera initially spotted the fire in the asbestos roof of her house at about 3 am and informed the neighbours. Though they doused the fire, the girl could not be saved.

Police suspected it to be a case of suicide. “The room where the girl was found was locked from inside. Hence, we suspect it to be suicidal death. The autopsy report is awaited,” said a police official.