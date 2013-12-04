Fake Currency Rackets Thrive in Western Odisha

Express News Service By

There seems to be no end to the fake currency note trade in this part of the State.

The seizure of 370 fake notes of Rs 100 denomination during a road blockade near Paikmal Grid on Paikmal-Padampur road on Monday is a pointer to this.

According to reports, the security forces were conducting routine vehicle checks when they stopped Rajesh Boiga (20) of Bad-Darlipali village under Ambabhona police limits. He was on his way to Paikmal on a motorcycle. A search revealed the fake notes concealed in his vest. On interrogation, the accused revealed that he had collected the fake notes from Paikmal for circulation in Ambabhona. However, he failed to circulate the notes and hence was on his way to return it.

