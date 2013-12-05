Con Man Arrested for Duping Youths

Express News Service By

The City police have arrested a middle-aged con man for minting money from youths for giving them job in a City-based private hospital.

Shaheed Nagar police said Jagdish Bisoi, a native of Nabarangpur, had taken over ` 25,000 from four youths to give them jobs in Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar. Following a complaint by Maheswar Pradhan of Nayagarh, he was rounded up.

Investigation revealed that Bisoi had duped many others in the past too.

He used to issue fake offer letters to gullible youths.

In a separate incident, Kerala Police quizzed a City-based trader for selling duplicate brand of induction cooktops to a person. Manoj Swain, who runs a shop on Cuttack Road, has been asked to appear in Kochi in connection with the case.