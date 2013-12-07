Cold Wave Grips Odisha

Express News Service By

Even as a deep depression formed off Tamil Nadu coast, cold wave swept Odisha as mercury plunged across large parts of the State.

Kandhamal district shivered after the night temperature dropped to five degree Celsius at Daringibadi, the coldest of the season. The district headquarters town Phulbani recorded 5.6 degree. Other central, western and northern Odisha districts also saw the night temperature dropping significantly. Keonjhar recorded 7.9 degree followed by 8.3 degree at Sambalpur and 8.9 degree at Sundargarh.

Coastal pockets also felt the pinch with Capital City recording 12.8 degree on Thursday night, the lowest of the season. Neighbouring Cuttack also recorded just above 12 degree.

The India Meteorological Department said cold wave conditions will prevail over interior parts of the State during next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, another depression formed over southwest Bay of Bengal and was lying centred about 1,020 kms south of Gopalpur and 530 km south-east of Chennai.

It is expected to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours and subsequently into a cyclonic storm.

However, the system would stay away from the Indian coast as it is expected to move in a northward direction slowly during next two days and then re-curve north-northeastwards, the weather office said.

The system is predicted to hit Bangladesh.

The met office said the cold conditions prevailing in the country and lower sea surface temperature will keep the storm away from Indian coast.

However, mandatory cautionary signals have been hoisted at Paradip and Gopalpur ports.