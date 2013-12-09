Charting a new course in bringing the latest and most advanced medical facilities and healthcare technology to the people of the State, SCB Medical College and Hospital is set to introduce robotic surgery soon.

The first robotic surgery unit in eastern India and third in any Government hospital after AIIMS, New Delhi and PGI, Chandigarh will be up and running within the first quarter of 2014. The State Government has already given the go ahead to the niche facility and procurement of equipment and instruments is to go underway soon.

The unit would be established at the Urology department but shared by Gynaecology, Cardiothoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery and Gastrointestinal Surgery departments.

Robotic surgery has particular use in urology and gynaecology while offering significant advantages to conventional open surgery and laparoscopic surgery.

Across the world, robotic procedures are increasingly being used for prostrate operations including removal of the tumour, bladder cancer, kidney operations in urology while in Gynaecology they concern surgeries relating to ovaries, uterus and pelvis. Robotic surgery enables pin-point precision in reaching inaccessible regions and carrying out exact excision and reconstruction.

“The main advantages of robot-assisted surgery are that it offers unparalleled ergonomic environment with 3D vision and dexterity which enables the surgeon to accurately deal with problems in the most inaccessible parts.

It makes smaller incisions than laparoscopy that not only cause far less trauma and blood-loss but also effect quick recovery of the patient”, head of Urology Prof Dateswar Hota said.

The surgery unit resembles a console in which the surgeon guides the robot through finger and foot control while having a 10x magnified 3D vision of the part under operation. “The surgical procedure will not require special training for the surgeons adept in laparoscopy. They will only have to be sensitised. We will set apart fixed days for different departments to use the facility,” Prof Hota said.

While US and Europe have taken the lead in robotic surgery, at present there are around 4,822 robot installations in the world with over 1.5 million procedures already conducted. In 2012 alone as many as 4.5 lakh robot-assisted surgeries were done.

In India, 21 hospitals have robotic surgery facilities. Between January and November 2013, as many as 2,642 procedures were conducted in the country.

“The objective is to not only provide latest medical technology and services but also make them affordable for the common man. While cost of this surgery will run into lakhs in private hospitals, at SCBMCH it would be in some thousands,” Prof Hota added.