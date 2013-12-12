The Department of Higher Education has decided to introduce an art of living module in Government Degree colleges in a bid to help the students face new age challenges.

The 24-session YES (Youth, Empowerment and Skills) programme spread over five days would be launched soon in the colleges in association with The Art of Living Foundation. Under the programme, the Government will spend `750 on each of 1,44,415 degree students. The course is not part of the curricula but is mandatory for students to attend the session.

The Department officials claimed that programme is in tune with the State Government’s Youth Policy and recommendations of the World Health Organisation. The aim of programme is to empower youths and inculcate in them values such as truth, non-violence and integrity. Besides, this would help the youth adapt to changes in the contemporary world of information explosion, consumerism and increased autonomy.

The programme content includes 12 topics - self awareness, effective communication skills, coping with emotions, coping with stress, disciplining the mind, interpersonal relationship skills, empathy, time management, leadership qualities, EMI (ethics, morality, integrity), health habits, environment and global citizenship.

The department on Wednesday directed that the colleges should implement the programme during or after college hours through qualified Art of Living faculty.