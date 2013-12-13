Home States Odisha

S N Patro Misled People on Central Assistance: Congress

The BJD’s criticism of the Centre for neglecting Odisha after cyclone Phailin and two phases of floods hit the State in October was exposed as a lie in the Assembly on Thursday by the Congress which proved that financial assistance of `1,000 crore has already been sanctioned in three phases.

Published: 13th December 2013 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2013 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

The BJD’s criticism of the Centre for neglecting Odisha after cyclone Phailin and two phases of floods hit the State in October was exposed as a lie in the Assembly on Thursday by the Congress which proved that financial assistance of `1,000 crore has already been sanctioned in three phases.

The House witnessed noisy scenes after the issue was raised by Congress chief whip Prasad Harichandan during zero hour. The House had to be adjourned five times in pre and post-lunch sessions with the slogan- shouting Congress members demanding the resignation of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Surjya Narayan Patro for misleading the people of the State.

The Revenue Minister had informed the House on Wednesday during discussion on the supplementary demands for grants of the Revenue and Disaster Management department that the Centre had so far released `250 crore for the State even after announcement of `1,000 crore interim assistance by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The BJD MLAs had demanded on December 7 that a unanimous resolution should be passed in the Assembly condemning the step-motherly attitude of the Centre towards the State. Besides, the BJD MPs had also protested against such attitude of the Centre by showing placards outside  Parliament on Tuesday.

After the issue was raised in the House by Harichandan (Cong), Speaker Pradip Amat directed the Revenue Minister to make a statement at 3 pm in the House.

Harichandan said the Centre released `250 crore towards advance of Central share of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2014-15 on November 19. The second instalment of `250 crore was released from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) on November 29. The last instalment of `500 crore was sanctioned on December 3, he said.              

The Minister, however, continued to insist in the House on Thursday that the Centre had released only `250 crore. He, however, had to take back his words while making his statement in the House in the afternoon and admit that the Centre had released `500 crore as claimed by the Congress member.

Patro admitted that the money had already been received by the State Government on Thursday. But its sanction order has not been uploaded in the site of the Ministry of Finance nor the Revenue department had received any copy of the order. 

“I revise my statement in view of the facts which have come to light after I contacted the Finance department today after the issue was raised by the Congress members,” he said. He, however, maintained that the State has so far received `750 crore from the NDRF.

Slogan shouting Congress members trooped into the well of the House demanding the resignation of the Minister soon after he completed his statement. The Appropriation Bill was passed hastily in 11 minutes during the noisy scenes before the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp