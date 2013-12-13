S N Patro Misled People on Central Assistance: Congress

Express News Service By

The BJD’s criticism of the Centre for neglecting Odisha after cyclone Phailin and two phases of floods hit the State in October was exposed as a lie in the Assembly on Thursday by the Congress which proved that financial assistance of `1,000 crore has already been sanctioned in three phases.

The House witnessed noisy scenes after the issue was raised by Congress chief whip Prasad Harichandan during zero hour. The House had to be adjourned five times in pre and post-lunch sessions with the slogan- shouting Congress members demanding the resignation of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Surjya Narayan Patro for misleading the people of the State.

The Revenue Minister had informed the House on Wednesday during discussion on the supplementary demands for grants of the Revenue and Disaster Management department that the Centre had so far released `250 crore for the State even after announcement of `1,000 crore interim assistance by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The BJD MLAs had demanded on December 7 that a unanimous resolution should be passed in the Assembly condemning the step-motherly attitude of the Centre towards the State. Besides, the BJD MPs had also protested against such attitude of the Centre by showing placards outside Parliament on Tuesday.

After the issue was raised in the House by Harichandan (Cong), Speaker Pradip Amat directed the Revenue Minister to make a statement at 3 pm in the House.

Harichandan said the Centre released `250 crore towards advance of Central share of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2014-15 on November 19. The second instalment of `250 crore was released from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) on November 29. The last instalment of `500 crore was sanctioned on December 3, he said.

The Minister, however, continued to insist in the House on Thursday that the Centre had released only `250 crore. He, however, had to take back his words while making his statement in the House in the afternoon and admit that the Centre had released `500 crore as claimed by the Congress member.

Patro admitted that the money had already been received by the State Government on Thursday. But its sanction order has not been uploaded in the site of the Ministry of Finance nor the Revenue department had received any copy of the order.

“I revise my statement in view of the facts which have come to light after I contacted the Finance department today after the issue was raised by the Congress members,” he said. He, however, maintained that the State has so far received `750 crore from the NDRF.

Slogan shouting Congress members trooped into the well of the House demanding the resignation of the Minister soon after he completed his statement. The Appropriation Bill was passed hastily in 11 minutes during the noisy scenes before the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.