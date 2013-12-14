Congress Seeks SEC's Removal

Express News Service By

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Friday demanded the removal of the State Election Commissioner (SEC) for allegedly favouring the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the urban local body (ULB) polls by not acting against the ministers despite violation of the model code of conduct by them.

A delegation of the Congress, led by OPCC president Jayadev Jena, submitted a memorandum to Governor S C Jamir in this regard. The Congress team wanted the removal of the SEC before the polls to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure a ‘free and fair’ election.

However, SEC Ajit Kumar Tripathy on Friday said he holds a constitutional post and is not accountable to political parties. Reacting to the Congress demand, he said, “I hold a constitutional post and have been appointed by the Governor. I am accountable to the Constitution and constitutional authority, not political parties.”

”I do not think I have been unfair or conducted myself in a partisan manner,” the SEC said, adding that he will explain the position to the Governor on Monday. The Governor has asked the SEC to explain the issue to him on Monday.

The memorandum alleged that the SEC dithered in taking a decision on the controversial speech made by Finance Minister Prasanna Acharya at Bargarh while campaigning for the BJD candidates. Acharya warned voters of ward number 19 at Bargarh on November 17 during a speech that he will lock up funds if they voted in favour of the Congress candidates. The Congress and the BJP had lodged complaints with the SEC alleging breach of model code of conduct by the minister.

Earlier, the party had brought charges of violations of code of conduct by two ministers __ Health Minister Damodar Rout and Minister of State for Steel and Mines Rajanikanta Singh. Rout was accused of using beacon light atop his vehicle during electioneering in the first round of ULB polls. Similarly, Singh was charged with misuse of his office for election-related work.

The memorandum maintained that while a Collector was transferred and another official suspended, no action was taken against the ministers. Besides, the Congress alleged that while huge amount of money was distributed by the BJD to win votes and the ruling party candidates spent lavishly in violation of limits imposed by the commission, none of the financial observers reported the matter.