ETET Seeks Probe Report
The management of a top B-School in the Capital City, embroiled in a sexual harassment allegation, has been asked to provide a report on the status of its internal investigation. In a letter, The Employment and Technical Education and Training department Additional Secretary Ratnakar Rout has asked the college to provide a report on investigation of sexual harassment allegation, failing which strict action will be initiated .