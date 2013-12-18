NCW Recommends CBI Probe into Tikiri Teacher’s Death

Express News Service By

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has recommended a CBI probe into the death of a school teacher, who was set on fire in October allegedly after she levelled charges of sexual harassment against a school sub-inspector, at Tikiri in Rayagada district.

The commission has also called for immediate suspension of the Collector and the SP of the district for serious dereliction of duty. There is compelling evidence to suggest that the administration and police authorities of the district had overlooked the repeated pleas of the victim for her safety and their inaction led to her killing, it has noted.

In a 320-page inquiry report, the commission has been scathing on the conduct of the State Government and the Crime Branch in the case. Even after 45 days of the incident, the Crime Branch has failed to trace the assailants who had set the victim on fire. It has not even been able to issue a sketch of the killer nor crack the conspiracy behind it.

The way the probe has been undertaken raises serious doubts on the intention of the State investigative agency. “The victim had repeatedly mentioned involvement of some powerful people from the ruling establishment in her letters to the State and district authorities. In view of the facts and the failure of the Crime Branch till now, the State Government should issue a notification handing over the case to the CBI”, the commission has stated.

A two-member team, comprising Hemlata Kheria and Manasi Pradhan, had inquired into the killing. They had visited the spot and recorded statements of all witnesses, administration and police authorities.

The State Chief Secretary, the DGP, the Chairperson of State Commission for Women and the Secretary, School and Mass Education department had also appeared before the team.

Acting on their report, the commission has asked the Government to immediately convene a meeting of all its State and district-level officials to fix responsibility over issues of women’s security. Police should be instructed to be sensitive to women’s security and take swift action.

The Chief Secretary has been asked to file an action taken report on the basis of the findings of the inquiry within seven days.