Miners Gobble Up Land, Adivasis Live Landless

Mining companies, State-owned or private, have acquired huge volumes of land in schedule areas of the State where, ironically, the indigenous population still lives with no land of its own.

An independent survey by Bhubaneswar-based Development Initiative has revealed that huge volumes of land, both homestead and agriculture in nature, are available in eight tribal districts where the mines are concentrated but the State Government has made no effort to re-distribute them among the landless indigenous population.

It was found that at least 60 per cent of 600 mines are operational in schedule areas where more than 50 per cent population belong to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories.

In Sundargarh, 19,889 hectare of land has been leased out for mining purposes. The district has 3580 hectare homestead land available apart from 19,274 hectare for agricultural purposes. Still, the number of homesteadless and landless families stands at 2,319 and 3,823 respectively in Sundargarh.

Keonjhar, the mining heartland of the State, has an even more peculiar case. A whopping 31,435 hectare land has been leased out for mining in the district where another 31,000 hectare is available for redistribution, says the survey.

However, over 24,000 families are still landless or homesteadless. Similar is the picture with Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Angul, Balangir, Mayurbhanj and Koraput.

Interestingly, massive volume of land is acquired by Central Government undertakings as well as those owned by the State. Some of the Central PSUs own over 17,000 hectare alone in one district which is not used by them.

While excess land is sometimes sold off, indigenous population remains alienated. State undertakings too have acquired equally huge tracts of land for mining.

That apart, the State Government has also given away massive land to private companies for steel, aluminium and mining projects. The survey says that mining has claimed at least 99,430 hectare land in the State with Sundargarh and Keonjhar leading the list.

In total, public sector companies have been leased out over 51,361 hectare land while private companies have got 48,012 hectare. While Government land as well as land of dalits and adivasis in remote areas are acquired in violation of existing laws, the landless fail to get any property of their own.

After mining activities are over, the land are left abandoned.

Such mines need refilling and reclamation as per the provisions of environment law so that these can be reused. Instead of glossing over the issue, the Government would do well to look at the revenue laws, land reform success and redistribute the land among the dalits and tribals, the survey added.

Besides, a high level panel should be constituted to assess the quantum of land required by the corporates and the status of their use, it added.