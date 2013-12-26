Elephant Herd Wreaks Havoc in Jharsuguda

Express News Service By

A herd of 33 elephants has been wreaking havoc in villages under Kirimira and Kulabira blocks of Jharsuguda district for past few days while the efforts of Forest officials to drive them away have proved futile.

Jharsuguda Range Officer Himanshu Sekhar Muduli said the herd comprising 23 elephants, nine calves and one tusker was spotted by villagers near ponds in Sarasmal, Malimunda and Kheriakani forests under the two blocks. He said 42 Forest officials have been deployed to monitor the movement of the herd.

Sources said the herd is roaming in the forest during day time while raiding the villages for food during night. Dozens of houses have been either partially or completely damaged by the elephants during their search for food.