A huge cache of arms and ammunitions and other items was seized from a Maoist camp in Indragarh forest under Raikia police limits during a joint operation by Kandhamal and Ganjam police on Wednesday.

Acting on information written in a diary that was recovered from 22-year-old Pratap Pradhan, who had been apprehended by police on charges of extorting money posing as a Maoist on Sunday, police raided the spot and made the seizure. Pradhan died of ill health on Monday.

On Wednesday morning, the security personnel launched a combing operation in Indragarh forest and Karada. During the operation, there was an exchange of fire between the police and Maoists, said DIG, Southern Range, Amitav Thakur.

Police fired 80 to 90 rounds during the encounter which continued for 30 minutes. “Around 10 Maoists fired at us and left the camp,” said Ganjam SP Asish Singh who led the operation.

No police official was injured in the incident. But the casualty among the Maoists cannot be ruled out, the SP said.

Two rifles, 13 detonators, two high power explosives, 15 nine mm bullets, five SLR cartridges, a hand grenade, two land mines, VHF chargers, electric wires, food products, uniforms and literature, vegetable, medicines, syringes, polythene sheets, utensils, 39 CDs and other articles were found at the Maoist camp.

The police sources said from primary investigation, it appeared that the camp was set up by Maoists of Ghumusar area.