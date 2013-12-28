Chaiti Fest Takes Off with Carnival

Express News Service By

The five-day cultural extravaganza, Chaiti, was inaugurated by Tribal Development Minister Lal Bihari Himirika at the GCD High School Ground here on Friday evening.

The Minister also released souvenir of the festival ‘Chaitali’ on the occasion. He said Chaiti is a platform where artistes from across the district get a chance to showcase their talent. It started from Maa Majhighariani temple in the form of a carnival after offering puja to the presiding deity in the afternoon. A two-day Pallishree Mela is also organised along with the festival.

Traditional tribal dance troupes from various parts of the district participated in the carnival which culminated at the Chaiti ‘mandap’ where the cultural programmes are being held.

Collector and Chairman of District Council of Culture Sasi Bhusan Padhi said Chaiti festival is the symbol of the rich cultural heritage of Rayagada district.