The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has demanded criminal prosecution against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Balangir MP Kalikesh Singhdeo and former

minister AU Singhdeo for allegedly conspiring to assault Congress leaders and workers at

Balangir while they were staging a demonstration against the

State Government’s all-round failure.

A delegation led by OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik on Friday met Governor Murlidhar Chadrakant Bhandare at Raj Bhavan to protest police atrocities against Congress workers in Balangir and demanded that it should be stopped immediately.

OPCC media cell chairman Narasingh Mishra alleged that police were a mute spectator when Congressmen were being assaulted by their BJD counterparts during Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to the town on January 29.

Criticising police for siding with the law-breakers, Mishra said that a large number of Congressmen who were beaten up were arrested.