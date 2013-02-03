The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued new guidelines for the returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) during filing and scrutiny of nomination papers to ensure transparency and accountability.

It is the fallout of the Supreme Court judgment on December 9, 2011 in a case between Ramesh Rout versus Ravindra Nath Rout. In a letter to the chief electoral officers (CEOs) of all states and Union territories, the ECI said the apex court observed that once the RO records in the checklist prepared by him at the time of presentation of the nomination paper that a particular document/requirement has been filled/fulfilled, he cannot take the stand later that the document was not in order.

The ECI said before the Supreme Court that the RO at the time of scrutiny of nomination rejected the papers of a candidate sponsored by a recognised party on the ground that Forms A and B furnished by the candidate were photocopies and not originals. The RO had recorded in the checklist earlier that these forms had been filled.

The Supreme Court did not approve of the rejection of the nomination paper on the above grounds by the RO and declared the election of the returned candidate as void, the ECI said. The Supreme Court held that in case the RO had noticed that the original Forms A and B filed along with the nomination paper were not duly signed in ink then he should have made an endorsement to that effect in the checklist itself before handing over a copy to the candidate.

In order to prevent such cases, the Commission has directed the ROs and AROs while checking the documents filed with nomination papers and filling up the checklist to make an endorsement about defect, if any, noticed in the documents filed with the nomination papers.

In this case, the nomination papers of BJD candidate from Athagarh Ranendra Pratap Swain were rejected by the RO as a result of which he could not contest the 2009 elections. BJD-supported independent candidate Ramesh Rout had won from the constituency.

The Orissa High Court on June 23, 2010 had declared Rout’s election null and void and ordered a fresh poll. The Supreme Court had upheld the judgment of the HC and ordered fresh poll in Athagarh Assembly constituency.