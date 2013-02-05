Home States Odisha

Subsidised rice for the disabled

Published: 05th February 2013

The State Government on Monday directed the Women and Child Welfare and Panchayati Raj departments for inclusion of all differently-abled persons in the specially subsidised rice scheme and specify jobs for them in MGNREGA.

 As per 2001 census, there are about 10 lakh differently-abled persons in the State with various degrees of disability.

The Government has so far identified 75,459 persons having 75 per cent or more disability level and included in the rice for differently-abled persons (RDP) scheme.

 Ganjam has recorded the highest number of such beneficiaries with inclusion of 9,058 persons followed by Balasore with 7,922  and 4,609 in Cuttack district. Each month 744.59 tonnes of rice is being allocated for distribution among these beneficiaries.

 The State Government last year decided to supply 10 kg rice at ` 2 a kg to the differently-abled having the disability level up to 75 per cent and more.

 Representatives of differently-abled persons associations attending the meeting told the Chief Secretary that there is no specific job for persons having disability under MGNREGA.

The Chief Secretary asked the two departments to enlist types of jobs for them in MGNREGA. The proposal for issue of job cards to the differently-abled was also discussed at the meeting.

 Patnaik asked the two departments to work out modalities and norms for such inclusion. He also advised them to have a focused approach for disabled persons in NRLM for creation of livelihood opportunities.

W&CD Department has been directed to examine the permissible relaxation for formation of a SHG of the differently-abled.

 Women and Child Development Secretary Arati Ahuja, State Commissioner for Persons with Disability Kasturi Mohapatra, W&CD Director Sujata Karthikeyan, Managing Director of State Civil Supplies Corporation Suresh Basistha, senior officers and representatives of different associations were present.

