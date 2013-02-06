The Odisha Colliery Majdoor Sangh (OCMS), affiliated to Indian National Trade Union Congress, has demanded coal company for Talcher coalfield as agreed to by the predecessor of Union Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal.

In a memorandum to Jaiswal on Monday, OCMS general secretary Souvagya Chandra Pradhan said Talcher had been qualified for company status as it achieved the required coal production and produces two thirds of MCL’s coal. “So the demand for a separate coal company status for Talcher is well justified,” he said.

Besides, they demanded implementation of new wage policy as decided by the high- powered committee for contractual workers of coal industry, promotion of non-executives to executive rank and the beatification of Rani Park.