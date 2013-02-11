It's official: Maoist Xavier Horo surrendered

Express News Service By

After maintaining silence over the wanted Maoist Xavier Horo alias Munda, local police on Sunday claimed that he had surrendered.

While some sources had on Saturday claimed that he was arrested from Bisra area following an alert by the State Intelligence Wing, another report stated that Xavier surrendered on Thursday and Jharkhand Police also questioned him.

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, Rourkela SP AN Sinha claimed Xavier surrendered before him on Saturday and he would be entitled to the benefits therein of the State Government.

The SP said that he was involved in all major Maoist violent incidents along the Odisha-Jharkhand border with as many as 23 cases of heinous crimes including ambushes on police, mass killings and blasting were registered against him at K Balang, Chandiposh, Koida, Bisra and Bondamunda police stations of Sundargarh district. Sinha said he had joined the Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) in 2002 and subsequently on the formation of the CPI (Maoist) outfit he became one of the hardcore armed cadres of the Platoon-22 of the outfit.

The SP said there won’t be any leniency in regard to pending cases against him.