Rural road scheme takes 'concrete' shape

The State Government has issued a comprehensive guideline for the cement concrete road scheme which will be implemented from the next financial year.

The gram panchayats will be the units for the purpose of planning and the blocks will be the implementing agencies. The scheme envisages a provision of Rs 10 lakh per gram panchayat and funds will be allocated to the blocks. The Government will provide Rs 8 lakh per panchayat under the State plan while the remaining Rs 2 lakh will be given out of devolution of funds as recommended by the Third State Finance Commission.

However, funds from other sources like Centrally-sponsored schemes, Central schemes and externally-aided projects can be converged with this scheme.

Though cement concrete roads were taken up under different schemes, all the villages have not been covered. The Government has decided to give thrust to intra-village linkage to cover all the habitations with special focus on particularly vulnerable tribal groups and habitation having maximum concentration of scheduled categories population.

The objective of the scheme is to cover all the villages and habitations within a definite time-frame. The Government will make a budgetary provision of `623 crore every year for the scheme, official sources said. The roads that will be converted into cement concrete roads will be selected from the project list prepared and passed by palli sabah and gram sabha during the Gram Sabha Shasaktikaran Karyakram (GSSK) last year.

The short-listed project list will be valid for three years with effect from April 1, 2013.

Each gram panchayat will draw up a perspective plan by listing the villages and habitations in order of priority and an annual plan would be prepared along with the perspective plan. New road projects will be taken up after the prepared list is exhausted, a resolution of the Panchayati Raj department said. The action plan consisting of the list of villages to be taken up under the scheme should be submitted by the gram panchayats to the district collectors before January 31. After approval of the District Collector, the projects will be considered for the next financial year.

The State Government had announced on April 3, 2012 to convert 20,000 km rural road into concrete road during the 12th Five Year Plan.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. It was decided that 4,000-km rural road stretch will be made concrete every year.