Home States Odisha

Rural road scheme takes 'concrete' shape

Published: 11th February 2013 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2013 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rural-Road-Scheme

The State Government has issued a comprehensive guideline for the cement concrete road scheme which will be implemented from the next financial year.

The gram panchayats will be the units for the purpose of planning and the blocks will be the implementing agencies. The scheme envisages a provision of Rs 10 lakh per gram panchayat and funds will be allocated to the blocks. The Government will provide Rs 8 lakh per panchayat under the State plan while the remaining Rs 2 lakh will be given out of devolution of funds as recommended by the Third State Finance Commission.

However, funds from other sources like Centrally-sponsored schemes, Central schemes and externally-aided projects can be converged with this scheme.

Though cement concrete roads were taken up under different schemes, all the villages have not been covered. The Government has decided to give thrust to intra-village linkage to cover all the habitations with special focus on particularly vulnerable tribal groups and habitation having maximum concentration of scheduled categories population.

The objective of the scheme is to cover all the villages and habitations within a definite time-frame. The Government will make a budgetary provision of `623 crore every year for the scheme, official sources said. The roads that will be converted into cement concrete roads will be selected from  the project list prepared and passed by palli sabah and gram sabha during the Gram Sabha Shasaktikaran Karyakram (GSSK) last year.

The short-listed project list will be valid for three years with effect from April 1, 2013.

Each gram panchayat will draw up a perspective plan by listing the villages and habitations in order of priority and an annual plan would be prepared along with the perspective plan. New road projects will be taken up after the prepared list is exhausted, a resolution of the Panchayati Raj department said. The action plan consisting of the list of villages to be taken up under the scheme should be submitted by the gram panchayats to the district collectors before January 31. After approval of the District Collector, the projects will be considered for the next financial year.

The State Government had announced on April 3, 2012 to convert 20,000 km rural road into concrete road during the 12th Five Year Plan.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. It was decided that 4,000-km rural road stretch will be made concrete every year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp